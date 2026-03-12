Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

Global art market shows signs of rebound

Mar 12, 2026, 7:00am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
Gallery assistants pose for photographers during the photocall for ‘Triptych Inspired by the Oresteia of Aeschylus’ by British painter Francis Bacon.
Henry Nicholls/Reuters

Global art markets saw modest growth in 2025 after two years of decline — but the recovery is partial and fragile.

The $59.6 billion in sales represented a 4% year-on-year increase, albeit “with an asterisk,” ARTnews reported.

Auctions bounced back strongly, but gallery earnings “barely budged,” and the uptick rested on a few extremely expensive sales: Deals above $10 million went up, while the middle of the market remained stagnant.

Costs of shipping, logistics, and art fairs also rose. Geopolitics, particularly tariff uncertainty, remained a concern for dealers, while the Iran war has disrupted events in Middle Eastern hubs and will likely raise costs and lower luxury spending in the weeks to come.

A chart showing the global art market.
Tom Chivers
AD