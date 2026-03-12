Global art market shows signs of rebound

Global art markets saw modest growth in 2025 after two years of decline — but the recovery is partial and fragile.

The $59.6 billion in sales represented a 4% year-on-year increase, albeit “with an asterisk,” ARTnews reported.

Auctions bounced back strongly, but gallery earnings “barely budged,” and the uptick rested on a few extremely expensive sales: Deals above $10 million went up, while the middle of the market remained stagnant.

Costs of shipping, logistics, and art fairs also rose. Geopolitics, particularly tariff uncertainty, remained a concern for dealers, while the Iran war has disrupted events in Middle Eastern hubs and will likely raise costs and lower luxury spending in the weeks to come.