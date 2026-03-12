Events Email Briefings
Europe races to develop new security strategy

Mar 12, 2026, 6:20pm EDT
Bulgarian, U.S. and Italian soldiers stand in front of armoured vehicles and tanks during “Defensive Shield - 2023” military exercises at Novo Selo military grounds, Bulgaria, May 29, 2023.
Stoyan Nenov/Reuters

Europe is racing to reorganize its defensive capabilities as Iranian missiles threaten its southernmost states.

The European Commission is consulting with EU member states to produce a sweeping new security strategy document, tentatively set to publish by June.

How far the Commission is willing to go is unclear, but an ambitious version could mean putting more military decisions under EU control instead of leaving them to national governments — although the bloc has a “tendency to write new plans instead of delivering on the last,” Euractiv noted.

Still, the continent is rearming fast and is expected to continue to do so, as evident in the German arms maker Rheinmetall projecting a 45% jump in sales this year.

J.D. Capelouto
