Exclusive / Democrat urges Trump to renegotiate US-Canada-Mexico trade pact

Sen. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., wants the Trump administration to renegotiate parts of the US-Mexico-Canada trade agreement.

In a letter shared first with Semafor that will be sent to President Donald Trump and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer today, Gallego argued that the current version of the pact doesn’t do enough to stem underlying causes of illegal migration or prevent China from skirting US trade laws.

“I urge you to use this process as an opportunity to renegotiate aspects of the agreement to rebuild the US manufacturing sector, strengthen border communities, and address the underlying causes of illegal migration,” Gallego wrote.

The Democratic senator, who voted for the USMCA trade pact in 2019, is calling for better labor standards, enforcement provisions, wage protections, and updates to origin requirements that prevent China from accessing the North American market through Mexico.