Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

COVID-19 vaccine pioneers to leave BioNTech and focus on mRNA

Mar 12, 2026, 6:59am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
BioNTech founders Özlem Türeci and Uğur Şahin (center).
BioNTech founders Özlem Türeci and Uğur Şahin (center). Nadja Wohlleben/Reuters.

The founders of the pharma firm BioNTech — who helped pioneer COVID-19 vaccines — are leaving the company to focus on research to advance mRNA technology.

Uğur Şahin and Özlem Türeci, a Turkish husband-and-wife team, became unlikely celebrities during the pandemic: 366 million doses of BioNTech’s vaccine, developed with Pfizer, were administered in the US alone by 2023.

It won the pair many awards and a huge fortune: Forbes estimated that Şahin is worth $3.5 billion, and they retain large shares. But they told Handelsblatt that being managers is “not what we are passionate about.”

Their next venture could be lucrative, too, though: mRNA technology has improved since the pandemic and is projected to become a $78 billion industry by 2035.

A chart showing BioNTech’s share price.
Tom Chivers
AD