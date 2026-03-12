Events Email Briefings
China aims to expand oil reserves amid MidEast volatility

Mar 12, 2026, 6:10pm EDT
People look on with models of oil pump jacks seen in the foreground at China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, or Sinopec, booth at China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing
Maxim Shemetov/Reuters

China aims to expand its strategic oil reserves, according to its latest five-year plan, as Beijing confronts volatility from the Middle East conflict.

The world’s largest crude importer, China is vulnerable to a lasting disruption in global energy flows — it tightened fuel export curbs this week — but Beijing has prepared for such turmoil by amassing large oil stockpiles and pursuing an aggressive green energy transformation.

It is looking to double power generation from renewable and nuclear sources over the next decade. “The most durable hedge against oil shocks is to consume less oil, not merely to produce more,” two experts wrote in Foreign Policy, predicting the crisis could accelerate other countries’ pivot toward electrification in the name of energy security.

J.D. Capelouto
