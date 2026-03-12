Americans cut back to afford health care, poll finds

A sizable slice of Americans are cutting back on other expenses in order to afford rising health care costs, the latest sign the issue will be a salient one in November’s midterm elections.

One-third of US adults said they have made at least one tradeoff in their daily life — by stretching out their prescriptions; borrowing money; skipping meals; driving fewer miles to save gas money; or cutting back on utilities — to pay for health expenses, according to newly released polling from Gallup and West Health conducted last year, before the enhanced Obamacare subsidies expired.

A separate survey conducted later in 2025 found that nearly one in 10 Americans have postponed their retirement due to health care costs.

Democrats are hoping to make the expired subsidies an issue in the midterms, after bipartisan talks to revive them faltered.