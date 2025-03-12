Venezuela stops taking US deportees

Venezuela said it would stop taking deportees from the US in response to Washington’s decision to revoke oil giant Chevron’s operating license in the country.

In a further blow to US President Donald Trump’s plan to deport millions of undocumented migrants, Ecuador’s president said he would not accept deportees from other countries.

Latin America, under pressure from Washington, has been forced to find ways to respond to a sudden influx of migrants deported from the US, many of whom are being sent to countries they fled from and in which they haven’t lived in for decades, if at all.