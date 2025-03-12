US inflation dipped last month, but tariff concerns remain high

US consumer prices rose by slightly less than expected in February, providing a moment of relief for investors and consumers concerned about the potential effects of President Donald Trump’s tariffs on the economy.

The figures could bolster the case for the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates next week, though the majority of traders are still betting on rates remaining steady.

The consumer price index, a measure of the costs of goods and services in the US, increased by a seasonally adjusted 0.2% last month, bringing the 12-month trailing rate to 2.8%, the Labor Department reported Wednesday.

Investors and economists have been watching the data closely since Trump took office for the second time. The stock market has been overall down since Inauguration Day amid escalating trade tensions and inflationary concerns, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite losing 7% and 10% of value since Trump was sworn in, respectively.

Those indexes ticked up 1% and 2% Wednesday morning, respectively, following the report.