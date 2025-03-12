Swedish battery maker Northvolt files for bankruptcy

Battery maker Northvolt filed for bankruptcy in Sweden on Wednesday, citing a series of “compounding challenges” including rising capital costs, geopolitical instability, and shifts in market demand.

The demise of the startup is a major blow to Europe as it competes with China in the race to develop the electric vehicle industry. Northvolt filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the US in November.

“This is an incredibly difficult day for everyone at Northvolt. We set out to build something groundbreaking — to drive real change in the battery, EV and wider European industry and accelerate the transition to a green and sustainable future,” Tom Johnstone, Interim Chairman of Northvolt’s Board of Directors, said in a statement.

A Swedish court-appointed trustee board will oversee the sale of Northvolt’s assets, the company said.