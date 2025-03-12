Portugal’s government collapses after confidence vote

Portugal’s center-right government collapsed on Tuesday after losing a confidence vote, with the country now likely to face its third general election in less than four years.

Prime Minister Luís Montenegro, who led a minority government for 11 months, has faced an ethics scandal over his alleged failure to divest shares in his family business.

Montenegro is expected to call a snap election for mid-May, in which he will need to contend with rising anti-immigrant sentiment, an energised far-right, and pressure from Washington to boost defense spending.

“Even though the country does not understand why we are heading to elections [in May] in the midst of a very difficult international context, I believe it is better to have a clear resolution in the next two months rather than a year of constant instability,” he said.

The accusations against Montenegro have ”reinforced public perceptions of widespread corruption in Portuguese politics,” the Financial Times wrote: A 2024 survey by Eurobarometer found that 96% of Portuguese citizens believe corruption is prevalent in their country, the second highest share in Europe.