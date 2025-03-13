Newsmax deletes interview criticizing FCC

The conservative broadcaster Newsmax quietly removed from its website an interview on Monday with an executive who criticized the powerful Federal Communications Commission.

The article, titled “Telecom Company Urges FCC to Reverse Biden-era Fine,” featured the CEO of the digital calling company Telnyx, the target of a recent FCC fine for allegedly failing to take adequate action to stop government imposter robocalls made on its network.

Newsmax’s Monday article blamed the recent action on left-leaning members of the commission, airing complaints that the “previous Democrat agenda” was “still clinging to some government bureaus” and that the FCC was one of the “bureaus still bogged down by Biden’s policies.”

“[Former President Joe] Biden-era bureaucrats are still in play,” Telnyx CEO David Casem told Newsmax. “They’re still preventing businesses from succeeding in this country.”

Within hours, the piece had been removed from the news organization’s website without explanation. Network chief Chris Ruddy sought its removal, a person familiar with the decision-making process said. In an email to Semafor, a Newsmax spokesperson said that removing the article was an editorial decision, but did not elaborate on why the article was taken down.

In recent weeks, Telnyx has attempted to make its case across the media that the FCC’s actions are vestiges of the previous administration, and that new chairman Brendan Carr was being misled by liberal FCC commission members. Telnyx did not respond to an inquiry about the deleted article. An FCC spokesman declined to comment, and there’s no indication the commission played any role in the Newsmax story’s deletion.

