Manchester United announces megastadium plans

Manchester United has unveiled ambitious plans for a mammoth $2.6 billion new home.

The storied soccer club wants to build a 100,000-seat stadium, which would be the largest in Britain, in time for the 2030-31 season, and has enlisted Norman Foster’s architecture firm to build a structure that one of the team’s co-owners compared to the Eiffel Tower in terms of future global recognition.

But United’s strategy is out of keeping with the approach of other elite clubs — Barcelona, Liverpool, and Real Madrid have all been renovating existing sites — and its supporters were not uniformly positive about the plans: “Will it drive up ticket prices and force out local fans? Will it harm the atmosphere?” a fan group asked.