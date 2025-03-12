China recruits top researchers from Western institutions

Chinese universities are recruiting top researchers away from Western institutions as an intellectual arms race heats up.

The South China Morning Post found a number of acclaimed academics of Chinese origin who have decades of combined experience working in the US in physics, semiconductors, and mathematics, who have now returned to China.

Other countries are “much more serious about attracting the highly skilled,” than the US, The Economist noted, and Washington has alienated Chinese researchers through a now-disbanded program scrutinizing scholars with links to China, ostensibly to fight economic espionage. But Beijing, too, “has made clear that recruiting is a priority,” The Wall Street Journal noted.