Events Newsletters
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Newsletters
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal

China recruits top researchers from Western institutions

Prashant Rao
Prashant Rao
Mar 12, 2025, 7:10am EDT
Tsinghua University
Flickr Creative Commons Photo/Jens Schott Knudsen
PostEmailWhatsapp
Title icon

The News

Chinese universities are recruiting top researchers away from Western institutions as an intellectual arms race heats up.

The South China Morning Post found a number of acclaimed academics of Chinese origin who have decades of combined experience working in the US in physics, semiconductors, and mathematics, who have now returned to China.

Other countries are “much more serious about attracting the highly skilled,” than the US, The Economist noted, and Washington has alienated Chinese researchers through a now-disbanded program scrutinizing scholars with links to China, ostensibly to fight economic espionage. But Beijing, too, “has made clear that recruiting is a priority,” The Wall Street Journal noted.

AD
AD