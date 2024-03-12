TikTok fights for its life on Capitol Hill

The battle over TikTok’s future is escalating this week, with CEO Shou Chew is expected to hit Capitol Hill in advance of a vote expected Wednesday in the U.S. House of Representatives on a bill that could ban the social media app unless Chinese parent company ByteDance sells it.

While some are predicting a landslide “yes” vote in the House, Speaker Mike Johnson declined to tell Semafor whether he would whip in favor of the bill. “That’s a good question,” he said. “I better not answer because I’m not sure yet.”

TikTok’s lobbyists are scrambling to round up support — they’ve been appealing to Democrats by circulating memos, obtained by Semafor, that tout the app’s support among women and minority business owners. The American Civil Liberties Union and internet freedom groups also signed a joint letter arguing that a ban on the platform would violate the First Amendment.

On the other side, the conservative activists at Heritage Action asked lawmakers to back the bill, calling TikTok “a dangerous tool used by the Chinese Communist Party to spy on, exploit, and mislead the American people.”