TikTok fights for its life on Capitol Hill

The News
The battle over TikTok’s future is escalating this week, with CEO Shou Chew is expected to hit Capitol Hill in advance of a vote expected Wednesday in the U.S. House of Representatives on a bill that could ban the social media app unless Chinese parent company ByteDance sells it.
While some are predicting a landslide “yes” vote in the House, Speaker Mike Johnson declined to tell Semafor whether he would whip in favor of the bill. “That’s a good question,” he said. “I better not answer because I’m not sure yet.”
TikTok’s lobbyists are scrambling to round up support — they’ve been appealing to Democrats by circulating memos, obtained by Semafor, that tout the app’s support among women and minority business owners. The American Civil Liberties Union and internet freedom groups also signed a joint letter arguing that a ban on the platform would violate the First Amendment.
On the other side, the conservative activists at Heritage Action asked lawmakers to back the bill, calling TikTok “a dangerous tool used by the Chinese Communist Party to spy on, exploit, and mislead the American people.”
In this article:
Kadia’s view
The political landscape is difficult for TikTok, but far from set. One lawmaker told Semafor they heard TikTok’s Chew was having trouble lining up meetings.
But the legislation’s future is murkier in the Senate, where some key lawmakers have raised concerns.
In a positive sign for TikTok’s foes, GOP Whip John Thune said he didn’t “have a problem” with the House legislation.
The View From Mar-a-Lago
Donald Trump appeared to waffle slightly on the issue Monday, admitting on CNBC he still sees the company as a national security threat despite coming out hard against the House bill last week. “There’s a lot of good and there’s a lot of bad with TikTok,” he said.
Notable
- The Wall Street Journal editorial board pressed for the ban Monday, while former Vice President Mike Pence published an op-ed on Fox News calling the app ”digital fentanyl.”
- TikTok’s ad business continues to boom, despite the politics: “This is an issue that’s been there for years,” Martin Sorrell tells DealBook. “Until it gets resolved, one way or the other, I think advertisers will continue. They are not going to withdraw because of this latest flurry.”