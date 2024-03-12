Taiwan’s VP-elect quietly visits Washington

Taiwan’s Vice President-elect and the island’s former envoy to the U.S. is quietly returning to Washington ahead of her May inauguration, The Wall Street Journal first reported.

Hsiao Bi-khim will meet with U.S. officials during her trip, sources told the Journal, talks that come during a particularly contentious period in relations between the mainland and the self-governing island: Beijing, which already views Taiwan as a renegade province that will be eventually taken over — by force if necessary — is upset that a pro-sovereignty, nationalist ticket will continue governing Taiwan. U.S. officials hoped to keep the visit low-profile precisely to avoid raising tensions with China.

Hsiao has built a strong reputation in Washington as being capable of effectively navigating cross-strait relations, which officials believe will help counter President-elect Lai Ching-te’s more aggressive rhetoric and foreign policy initiatives. But the success of her vice presidency could depend on who is in the White House after the upcoming election.