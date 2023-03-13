RRR’s 'Naatu Naatu' wins Oscar for Best Original Song, making history

Naatu Naatu , the viral dance number from the Telugu-language film RRR, won an Oscar for Best Original Song on Sunday.

It became the first song from an Indian movie production to win an Academy Award after previously winning a Golden Globe.

Naatu Naatu beat out Rihanna's Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Lady Gaga for Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick, Diane Warren's Applause from T ell It Like a Woman, and David Byrne, Ryan Lott, and Mitski's This Is A Life from Everything Everywhere All At Once.