All the records Michelle Yeoh just broke with her Oscar win

The News
Michelle Yeoh has made Oscar history with her Academy Award for Best Actress for her portrayal of Evelyn Wang in Everything Everywhere All at Once.
Here are all the records Yeoh, whose career spans four decades, has broken with the win.
The Records
- Yeoh is the first person who identifies as Asian to win Best Actress. (Past winners who were born in Asia identified as white.)
- She is also the first Southeast Asian woman to win Best Actress.
- Yeoh is the first Malaysian to win an Oscar.
- She now holds the record for portraying the most characters in an Oscar-winning performance. There are over 70 multiversal versions of her character Evelyn in the movie, and Yeoh portrays most of them.
- Yeoh and her costar Ke Huy Quan, who won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor, became the first people to win Oscars for portraying Mandarin Chinese and Cantonese-speaking characters. Their characters in Everything Everywhere All At Once speak Mandarin Chinese, Cantonese, and English.