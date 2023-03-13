President Kagame softens stance on ‘Hotel Rwanda’ activist

The Scoop
Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame, in an exclusive interview with Semafor, suggested there is a way to move forward on the possible release of activist Paul Rusesabagina, who came to prominence after his portrayal in Hollywood movie Hotel Rwanda.
Just three months ago, at the Semafor Africa Summit in Washington DC, Kagame pushed back strongly at what he described as “bullying” by U.S. authorities and other human rights organizations. Concerns had been raised after Rusesabagina, 68, was sentenced in 2021 to 25 years in prison on eight terrorism charges tied to an organization opposed to Kagame's rule.
Kagame told Semafor’s Steve Clemons that “there is work going on” to resolve the issue with Rusesabagina. “We’re not people who want to get stuck in one place and not make any movement forward,” the Rwandan president said during an interview at the Global Security Forum in Doha, Qatar.
“There is a discussion looking at all possible ways of resolving that issue without compromising the most fundamental aspects of that case and I think there’s always going to be a way forward,” said Kagame.
Rusesabagina’s family, who have been campaigning for his release, declined to comment.
Know More
Rusesabagina, who was portrayed as a hero in the movie Hotel Rwanda for protecting ethnic Tutsis from genocide, was sentenced along with 20 others. In December Kagame questioned why his country should release him just because of his fame or his status as a U.S. permanent resident.
"We will make it clear: There isn't anybody going to come from anywhere to bully us into something to do with our lives and we accept it," the Rwandan president said at the Semafor Africa Summit.
Rusesabagina has denied being responsible for alleged violence carried out by the National Liberation Front, which is the armed wing of the political group Rwanda Movement for Democratic Change which he leads.