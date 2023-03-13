President Kagame softens stance on ‘Hotel Rwanda’ activist

Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame, in an exclusive interview with Semafor, suggested there is a way to move forward on the possible release of activist Paul Rusesabagina, who came to prominence after his portrayal in Hollywood movie Hotel Rwanda.

Just three months ago, at the Semafor Africa Summit in Washington DC, Kagame pushed back strongly at what he described as “bullying” by U.S. authorities and other human rights organizations. Concerns had been raised after Rusesabagina, 68, was sentenced in 2021 to 25 years in prison on eight terrorism charges tied to an organization opposed to Kagame's rule.

Kagame told Semafor’s Steve Clemons that “there is work going on” to resolve the issue with Rusesabagina. “We’re not people who want to get stuck in one place and not make any movement forward,” the Rwandan president said during an interview at the Global Security Forum in Doha, Qatar.

“There is a discussion looking at all possible ways of resolving that issue without compromising the most fundamental aspects of that case and I think there’s always going to be a way forward,” said Kagame.

Rusesabagina’s family, who have been campaigning for his release, declined to comment.