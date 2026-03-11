US Vice President Vance criticized for silence on Iran war

US Vice President JD Vance will soon kick off a domestic fundraising tour, marking a reemergence amid reported frustration among allies over his silence about the Iran war.

In Oct. 2024, he argued for “not going to war with Iran,” but since the Iran and Venezuela operations, “Vance has been conspicuously quiet,” Politico noted, apart from one brief interview.

Anti-interventionist voices in Washington are reconsidering their expectation that Vance — among the top contenders for the 2028 Republican presidential nomination — would stand up against more hawkish instincts.

A longtime Vance ally wrote in UnHerd that the US right had undergone a fundamental shift on foreign policy: “The neoconservative hawks… have emerged as the winners of the Trump era.”