Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

US destroys Iranian mine-laying vessels in the Strait of Hormuz

Mar 11, 2026, 6:35am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
A strike on Tehran.
The aftermath of a strike on Tehran. Iranian Red Crescent Society/Handout via Reuters.

The Iran war intensified as Washington and Tehran focused their attention on the Strait of Hormuz and showed little sign of easing their aerial campaigns.

Iran has reportedly begun laying mines in the crucial maritime trade route and UK authorities said three ships off Iran’s coast were hit by projectiles, while US forces reported destroying 16 Iranian mine-laying vessels.

Tehran has in effect established dominance over the waterway, closing it to all but its own naval traffic: Remarkably, Iran is exporting more oil through the Strait than before the war began.

In an effort to allay whipsawing energy markets, Western powers are considering an International Energy Agency proposal for the largest-ever release of oil reserves.

Prashant Rao
AD