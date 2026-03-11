More employees using AI, survey finds

More employees across the public and private sectors are using artificial intelligence, as worries mount about the technology disrupting the job market.

In the fourth quarter of last year, 43% of public-sector employees said they used AI at least a few times annually, according to Gallup polling released Wednesday; that’s a significant increase from the 28% who reported doing so in the second quarter of 2024. And 21% of public-sector workers reported using AI frequently during Q4 of last year.

The rates were similar in the private sector, where 41% reported using AI late last year, including a quarter who reported using it frequently.

But AI use is not prevalent across every sector. It’s more common in knowledge-based industries — like finance, where 40% reported using the technology frequently in the last quarter of 2025 — compared with service industries.