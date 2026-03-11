Iran war risks sparking global food price surge

The Iran war could send food prices surging globally, as fertilizer and other prices skyrocket.

The effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz — through which a third of the world’s fertilizer travels — is driving up the costs of energy, transport, and planting essentials such as sulphur, potentially resulting in intensified “cost-of-living pressures, particularly for the most vulnerable,” a new UN report warned.

Farmers in China are worried that a shortfall of ingredients necessary to make fertilizer comes just as the spring planting season gets underway, while those in the US are pushing for a bailout: “If you’re growing something in the ground right now, you’re losing money,” one Republican senator acknowledged.