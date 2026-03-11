Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

Iran war boosts global nuclear energy revival

Mar 11, 2026, 8:48am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
Doel Nuclear Power Station in Belgium.
Johanna Geron/File Photo/Reuters

Soaring energy prices caused by the war in the Middle East are helping propel a resurgence of nuclear power.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said yesterday that Europe must reconsider its energy policy, arguing that moving away from nuclear power was a “strategic mistake.”

Nuclear energy is also back in vogue in Japan, 15 years after the Fukushima disaster; voters now overwhelmingly support the industry.

South Korea too has vowed to speed up its reactor restart. And in a Semafor column, former US Secretary of State John Kerry urged the US to take up nuclear at scale, though he warned of too many projects remaining just “announcements rather than deployments.”

A chart showing nuclear energy generation for several regions.
Jeronimo Gonzalez
AD