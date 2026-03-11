Iran war boosts global nuclear energy revival

Soaring energy prices caused by the war in the Middle East are helping propel a resurgence of nuclear power.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said yesterday that Europe must reconsider its energy policy, arguing that moving away from nuclear power was a “strategic mistake.”

Nuclear energy is also back in vogue in Japan, 15 years after the Fukushima disaster; voters now overwhelmingly support the industry.

South Korea too has vowed to speed up its reactor restart. And in a Semafor column, former US Secretary of State John Kerry urged the US to take up nuclear at scale, though he warned of too many projects remaining just “announcements rather than deployments.”