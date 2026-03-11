Energy crisis disrupts South Asia

The energy crisis sparked by the Iran war is disrupting daily life in South Asia.

The effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz has caused shortages in India of liquefied petroleum gas, used as cooking fuel: Restaurants across the country, which is the world’s second-largest LPG importer, warned they may have to close within days. “It is like a second COVID-19 lockdown for us,” a restaurant chain executive said.

In Bangladesh, which imports nearly 95% of its energy needs, fuel prices have risen, leading to rationing, panic buying, and long lines. And food prices are up in Pakistan because of higher transportation costs, putting pressure on families during Ramadan.

“The lesson is clear,” an energy analyst said. “Energy security cannot rely solely on imported oil.”