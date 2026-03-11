Conservative firebrand Kast takes office in Chile

A conservative firebrand will be sworn in today as the president of Chile, the latest Latin American nation to shift rightward.

José Antonio Kast rose to power amid growing dissatisfaction over rising crime and slowing growth, the same conditions that have boosted the popularity of conservative candidates elsewhere in the region.

Flávio Bolsonaro, the son of a former Brazilian president jailed on corruption and insurrection charges, is now tied in the polls with incumbent Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. And in Colombia, rightist Paloma Valencia’s surprising primary performance has made her a favorite to replace leftist Gustavo Petro in elections due in May.

As voter dissatisfaction rises, “what people want are results,” a Latin American consultant said.