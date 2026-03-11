Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

Conservative firebrand Kast takes office in Chile

Mar 11, 2026, 8:48am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
Chile’s José Antonio Kast.
Chile’s José Antonio Kast. Juan Gonzalez/Reuters

A conservative firebrand will be sworn in today as the president of Chile, the latest Latin American nation to shift rightward.

José Antonio Kast rose to power amid growing dissatisfaction over rising crime and slowing growth, the same conditions that have boosted the popularity of conservative candidates elsewhere in the region.

Flávio Bolsonaro, the son of a former Brazilian president jailed on corruption and insurrection charges, is now tied in the polls with incumbent Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. And in Colombia, rightist Paloma Valencia’s surprising primary performance has made her a favorite to replace leftist Gustavo Petro in elections due in May.

As voter dissatisfaction rises, “what people want are results,” a Latin American consultant said.

Jeronimo Gonzalez
AD