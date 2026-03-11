Exclusive / Bipartisan bill targets senior-scammers

A bipartisan group of senators introduced a bill on Wednesday that aims to protect seniors from financial scams, according to details shared first with Semafor.

Lawmakers hope it hitches a ride to the Senate Banking Committee’s forthcoming capital formation package; the House passed identical legislation combatting scams as part of its own capital formation package last year.

The proposal from Sens. Andy Kim, D-N.J., Susan Collins, R-Maine, Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., and Dave McCormick, R-Pa., would create a federal task force at the Securities and Exchange Commission that would “confront these crimes,” Kim said.

Seniors lost as much as $81.5 billion to financial fraud in 2024, according to the Federal Trade Commission.

“I’ve seen firsthand the devastating impact these scams have … and how far too often federal agencies remain unprepared,” Gillibrand, the top Democrat on the Senate Aging Committee, said.