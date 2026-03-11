Asia boosts defense spending amid concerns over China, US

Indonesia said it would buy an Indian missile defense system, part of a broader push by Asian nations to upgrade their military arsenals amid tensions with China and eroding trust with the US.

The Asia-Pacific region was second only to Europe in arms imports between 2021 and 2025, according to new research. Japan and Taiwan recorded the highest increases in East Asia, driven by “fears over China’s intentions” and Beijing’s growing military capabilities.

That, coupled with doubts over Washington’s status as a reliable partner — South Korea’s president voiced his opposition to the US moving air defense systems from there to the Middle East — is shifting regional attitudes towards defense; critics worry that Japan could weaken its pacifist principles.