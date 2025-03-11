Trump’s scorched-earth trade policy sparks flurry of US growth downgrades

US President Donald Trump’s scorched-earth trade policy is driving sharp downgrades in US growth prospects — and upgrades for the country’s rivals.

Goldman Sachs drastically cut its growth forecast for US GDP in 2025 from 2.4% to 1.4%, citing “considerably more adverse” trade assumptions, while upgrading the eurozone outlook, thanks to Germany’s unexpectedly aggressive spending plans.

AD

Other investment banks were similarly pessimistic: Morgan Stanley lowered its US growth projections, JP Morgan cut its first-quarter GDP estimate, and Citi downgraded its forecast for American equities and upgraded its China outlook, arguing that “American exceptionalism is at least pausing.”