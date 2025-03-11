Syria reaches deal to bring Kurdish militia into state institutions

Syria’s interim authorities reached a deal to merge the country’s main Kurdish militia into state institutions.

The announcement, which would see a semi-autonomous northeastern region brought under government control, is part of efforts to unite the nation after years of civil war and decades of repression by deposed dictator Bashar al-Assad.

It also follows days of brutal violence involving government supporters and Assad loyalists which left more than 1,000 people dead.

The dual developments point to the mammoth challenge facing Syria’s new rulers in rebuilding their country: Despite winning plaudits for speaking pluralistically and pragmatically on many issues, they must still grapple with a moribund economy and a war-weary population.