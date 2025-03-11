Samaranch puts sponsorship and media overhaul at core of Olympic presidency pitch

Juan Antonio Samaranch, one of the leading contenders to run the International Olympic Committee, has called for immediate reviews of the Games’ sponsorship and media deals as he pitches private equity firms on an unprecedented $1 billion investment partnership.

The Spanish investment banker and son of a former IOC president of the same name is one of seven contenders to succeed Thomas Bach, who has led the organization since 2013. He’s presenting himself as the candidate with the strongest business experience to run an organization whose revenues reached $7.6 billion in its last four-year cycle. Samaranch, currently an IOC vice president, is seen as one of three frontrunners ahead of the March 20 vote in Greece, alongside Olympic medalists Kirsty Coventry of Zimbabwe and Sebastian Coe of Great Britain.

The IOC’s marketing program, which governs more than $2 billion in sponsorship from brands including Alibaba, Coca-Cola, and Samsung, “needs immediate attention,” Samaranch told Semafor.

He wants to allow a wider array of companies to associate themselves with the Olympic rings, including from industries and countries that were not previous sponsors, saying “we have to be an extraordinarily efficient business machine to raise the money to be able to do what we do.”

His manifesto proposes creating “new levels of ‘partnership’ with more dynamic opportunities for companies to engage with the Olympic Movement,” including new types of promotional exposure.

Three Japanese sponsors — Bridgestone, Panasonic, and Toyota — decided last year not to renew their deals, but Samaranch said appetite from companies wanting to associate with Olympic values was “higher than ever.” The 2024 Games in Paris drew record television and digital audiences after disappointing figures for the Tokyo Olympics, which were delayed from 2020 to 2021 by the COVID-19 pandemic.