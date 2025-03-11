Former OSU coach faces steep path to Ohio gubernatorial nomination

There’s a lot of buzz that NCAA national champion Jim Tressel will jump into Ohio’s gubernatorial race. He’ll be a big underdog if he does.

Polling from an outside conservative group shows Tressel, a legendary former Ohio State football coach, trailing Vivek Ramaswamy badly in a potential GOP primary, according to numbers reviewed by Semafor. Ramaswamy, a former Republican presidential contender, leads a potential race with 46% of the vote, with Tressel receiving 19% and Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost with 13%, according to a sample of 344 GOP voters who plan to vote in the gubernatorial primary.

Those are the first numbers on a hypothetical race including Tressel, who was appointed lieutenant governor recently by Gov. Mike DeWine. Tressel is slated to head at least three Lincoln Day Dinners in Ohio, fueling rumors he’ll run against Ramaswamy and give centrist Republicans an option in the race.

President Donald Trump has already endorsed Ramaswamy, and Rep. Bob Latta, R-Ohio, predicted “you’re going to see Vivek way ahead of everyone in a short period of time.”

AD

According to one Ohio Republican, there’s a 50/50 chance Tressel will run.

Sen. Bernie Moreno, R-Ohio, isn’t so sure.

“I don’t think so. I really don’t. I think his wife is very happy with him being retired,” Moreno told Semafor. “Vivek will do a great job. Honestly, the only endorsement that matters is President Trump. The rest of it is all nice to have. As much as my ego would like me to think my endorsement matters, DJT’s the only one that matters.”

A Tressel spokesperson did not respond to a question about the lieutenant governor’s future plans. And around Ohio, there’s plenty of skepticism that the former coach wants to take on both Trump and his first statewide run for office at age 72.

“Lobbyists around Columbus are praying anyone else gets in so they can keep their gravy train going. Jim Tressel was a great coach, but the political class knows he would represent the status quo,” said a Ramaswamy ally. “Sadly for him, if he got in the race against Vivek and Donald Trump, he would start to resemble John Cooper.”

AD

Tressel was named Cooper’s successor as Ohio State football coach in 2001.