Five years after COVID-19 was declared a pandemic, scientists still have questions

Tuesday marks the fifth anniversary of the World Health Organization declaring COVID-19 a pandemic: Since then, scientists have linked the disease to an estimated 20 million deaths worldwide and $16 trillion in costs.

The pandemic also spurred rapid, unprecedented scientific achievement: As one scientist said in December, 2020, “in the last 11 months, probably 10 years’ work has been done.”

Researchers developed and tested mRNA vaccines for the first time, ushering in the possibility of immunizations for conditions, from cancer to heart disease. The consensus understanding of our immune system evolved rapidly, while behavioral and mental health research also flourished.

Many unanswered questions remain: Public health experts expect that a future pandemic is not only possible but probable, and as the US — the world’s largest national donor — pulls back much of its global health funding, scientists are increasingly worried that another outbreak would not see the same collective response.