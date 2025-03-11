Eyeing Indian market, Starlink partners with a local telecoms giant

Elon Musk’s satellite internet company Starlink has partnered with an Indian telecoms giant to operate in the South Asian country.

Starlink’s tie-up with Airtel pits the duo against Indian tycoon Mukesh Ambani, whose own telecom firm was positioned to dominate the world’s second-largest internet market.

Other Musk businesses, like Tesla, have struggled to break into India because of trade and bureaucratic hurdles — Starlink’s entry is still subject to regulatory approval.

But Musk’s increased clout in Washington could help, analysts said.

The tech billionaire met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month, and New Delhi may see an opportunity for “Starlink diplomacy,” The Guardian wrote, giving Musk the go-ahead in order to “gratify the Trump administration.”