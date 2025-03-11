EU defense fund to be spent on European weapons, Commission President says

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Tuesday that the bloc’s governments must spend a proposed €150 billion defense fund on weapons from European manufacturers, as Europe attempts to insulate itself from a US pullback.

“These loans should finance purchases from European producers to help boost our own defense industry,” von der Leyen said.

France and Germany — the EU’s largest economies — have disagreed over how the defense fund should be spent: Paris wants to limit US weapons purchases. Berlin, perhaps in acknowledgement of the deep connections between European and US defense firms, has demanded more flexibility.

The announcement comes as Europe scrambles to rearm itself and retain influence over the outcome of Russia’s war in Ukraine. France’s president is meeting with heads of 30 EU and NATO nations’ militaries Tuesday, while the UK prime minister will host a virtual conference of world leaders on Saturday.