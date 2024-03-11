Portugal’s far-right party surges in parliamentary election

Portugal’s center-right Democratic Alliance won the most seats in parliamentary elections on Sunday, but it was the far-right Chega party that celebrated victory.

The Democratic Alliance won 79 seats overall, but failed to get a majority in Parliament, meaning it will either have to operate as a minority government or form an alliance. Chega meanwhile won at least 48 seats, quadrupling its representation.

DA leader Luís Montenegro said he would refuse to form a government with Chega, disavowing the party’s populist rhetoric. But experts worry that an unstable coalition will further fuel far-right politics in Portugal, which had so far been a rare European Union country untouched by the continent’s far-right movement.