US Democratic groups vow to fight pro-Israel lobby

This is shaping up to be a defense cycle for the left, after primaries in 2018, 2020, and 2022 when they built their numbers in Congress. The Reject AIPAC coalition is trying to make a virtue out of that position, acknowledging up front that it will have to win while being outspent.

So, it’ll try to bruise AIPAC’s image with Democratic voters while investing in get-out-the-vote and persuasion campaigns. It picks up an argument that AIPAC targets including Pennsylvania Rep. Summer Lee and ex-Michigan Rep. Andy Levin made last cycle — by handing out bipartisan support, AIPAC has “endorsed 109 insurrectionist election-deniers, 200+ anti-abortion extremists, and is funded by Donald Trump and Nikki Haley’s mega donors.”

The effectiveness of the approach was mixed, but support for Israel simply wasn’t a burning issue in that campaign. It is now, and even if they bristle at activists who disrupt the president’s speeches, Democratic primary voters are far more likely to agree with them on components of Israel policy. In last month’s AP/NORC poll, 63% of Democrats said that Israel had gone “too far” in its response to the Oct. 7 attacks.

Ads from AIPAC allies often attack Democrats over their weak points, whether or not they’re related to Israel. (“We focus on the issues that matter in the district,” AIPAC CEO Howard Kohr told me in 2022.) The counter-strike will be focused on AIPAC and its influence — the left is confident, right now, that warning voters about where this money comes from will move them.