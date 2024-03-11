Tensions flare between Biden and Netanyahu over Gaza

Tensions between U.S. President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spilled out into the open this weekend, as talks on a ceasefire in Gaza failed to reach an agreement before the Muslim holy month of Ramadan began.

Speaking to MSNBC Saturday, Biden said he believed Netanyahu’s conduct in the war — including what he called the Israeli leader’s disregard for the “innocent lives being lost” — was “hurting Israel more than helping Israel.”

Netanyahu dismissed Biden’s concerns in a Sunday interview with Politico, saying the president was “wrong on both counts” and his only personal “red line is that October 7 doesn’t happen again.”