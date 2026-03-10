The State of Happiness in 2026: Wellbeing in the Digital Age | Semafor Events

The 2026 edition of the World Happiness Report, with the latest global happiness rankings powered by data from the Gallup World Poll, examines the striking differences in how young people have fared over time across countries and regions. Examining the association between social media use and wellbeing across age groups and cultures, and drawing on interdisciplinary contributions from leading experts, the 2026 edition seeks to clarify what societies should consider as they navigate a rapidly evolving digital age.

In partnership with Gallup, Semafor will convene to explore the latest report insights and what the research reveals about generational change, loneliness and social connection. Leaders across research, policy, media, and technology will examine how institutions and communities might cultivate solutions that prioritize connection over distraction.