US digs in on Iran campaign

Mar 10, 2026, 6:05pm EDT
An EA-18G Growler prepares to launch from the flight deck of the U.S. Navy Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln in support of the Operation Epic Fury attack on Iran from an undisclosed location
US Navy/Handout via Reuters

The US defense chief said Tuesday’s strikes on Iran would be the most intense of the war, as President Donald Trump threatened further escalation.

Residents of Iran’s capital have reported a punishing barrage in recent days, with one warning: “Nothing will remain of Tehran” if the attacks continue.

Washington has sent mixed messages about the length and goal of the war; Trump on Tuesday threatened consequences “at a level never seen before” following reports that Iran was laying mines in the Strait of Hormuz.

Businesses are left wondering when Trump — who said the war would be over “very soon” — might cease hostilities.

Some of Trump’s advisers have privately urged him to find an exit ramp, The Wall Street Journal reported.

J.D. Capelouto
