Ukraine advises US, Gulf on downing Iranian drones

Ukraine’s president said Western and Gulf nations should trade the expensive missiles they’re using to shoot down Iranian drones for much cheaper Ukrainian alternatives.

Kyiv has long sought to obtain more Patriot batteries to defend against Russian attacks. The missiles are in short supply, and their use to shoot down inexpensive Iranian drones is akin to “using a bazooka to kill a fly,” The New York Times reported.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said experts from his country are headed to the Middle East to provide defense advice. Meanwhile, Ukrainians were facing their harshest winter since Russia’s invasion: Many urban residents have decamped to villages where some homes are still heated.