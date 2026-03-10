Trump vows to investigate strike on Iranian school that killed 175

US President Donald Trump pledged to investigate an explosion that hit an Iranian primary school, reportedly killing 175 people, which multiple outlets said was likely caused by a US cruise missile.

Video showed a missile hitting a base next to the school; the projectile appears to be a Tomahawk, analysis by The Washington Post and BBC found, and reports suggest the target received multiple strikes.

Trump had said that the attack was carried out by Iran, arguing that “they’re very inaccurate,” but the analysts said it was implausible that a single Iranian missile would hit the area during the US strikes.

American military investigators also believe US forces were behind the attack, Reuters reported, despite the president’s earlier doubts.