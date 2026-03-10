Trump says threatened takeover of Cuba may not be ‘friendly’

US President Donald Trump said Washington’s threatened takeover of Cuba may or may not be “friendly,” affirming his push to oust the island’s communist rulers.

Economic conditions in Cuba have rapidly deteriorated since the US tightened its oil embargo. The crisis is so deep that, despite the threat of arrest, university students in Havana staged a rare protest after classes were cancelled due to power outages.

Trump has said the country is down to “fumes” as it runs out of fuel, with even hospitals struggling to run. Still, what could follow a possible regime change remains unclear: The US is still looking for someone who could take over.