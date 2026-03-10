Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

S. Africa, Brazil seek to boost ties amid Trump tariffs

Mar 10, 2026, 9:26am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa and Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.
Adriano Machado/Reuters

South Africa’s president arrived in Brazil for a state visit aimed at bolstering ties amid the upheaval sparked by US tariffs.

Brasília and Pretoria have each been the target of President Donald Trump’s wrath: The US leader imposed steep tariffs on Brazil over what he said was the unfair prosecution of a political ally. Though levies were later lowered, the risk was sufficient for Brasília to seek partners elsewhere.

Meanwhile, Trump has repeatedly criticized Pretoria for what he says is its discrimination against white South Africans, assertions denied by experts. Brazil’s leader called for greater economic and defense cooperation among the BRICS nations in response to Washington’s unpredictability: “No one will help us except ourselves,” he said.

A chart showing the share of BRICS exports heading to the US.
Jeronimo Gonzalez
AD