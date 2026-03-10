S. Africa, Brazil seek to boost ties amid Trump tariffs

South Africa’s president arrived in Brazil for a state visit aimed at bolstering ties amid the upheaval sparked by US tariffs.

Brasília and Pretoria have each been the target of President Donald Trump’s wrath: The US leader imposed steep tariffs on Brazil over what he said was the unfair prosecution of a political ally. Though levies were later lowered, the risk was sufficient for Brasília to seek partners elsewhere.

Meanwhile, Trump has repeatedly criticized Pretoria for what he says is its discrimination against white South Africans, assertions denied by experts. Brazil’s leader called for greater economic and defense cooperation among the BRICS nations in response to Washington’s unpredictability: “No one will help us except ourselves,” he said.