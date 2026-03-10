Exclusive / Republicans pledge scrutiny of Iran school strike

Republicans want answers on the bombing of an Iranian school that killed 175 people, which appears to have been caused by a US Tomahawk missile, according to a video reported by Bellingcat and analyzed by The New York Times.

“We should learn everything we can about it. It’s tragic, it’s sad. It’s the kind of thing that happens in every war. And this is a war,” Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., told Semafor.

He predicted lawmakers “will be asking probing questions so that we can ensure that we minimize these sorts of casualties and errors.”

Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., said the administration “ought to get to the bottom of it for sure. And admit if we know whose fault it is and do everything we can to eliminate those mistakes going forward.”

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., thinks an investigation will “find it’s a horrible mistake.”