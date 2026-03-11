Events Email Briefings
Exclusive / Republican spending rises in Kentucky Senate race

Burgess Everett
Burgess Everett
Congressional Bureau Chief
Mar 11, 2026, 5:04am EDT
Screenshot of ad
Screenshot/Keep America Great PAC/YouTube

A group supporting Rep. Andy Barr, R-Ky., in Kentucky’s Senate race is dropping more money to attack businessman Nate Morris in the Republican primary, according to details first shared with Semafor.

The group, Keep America Great PAC, is dropping $750,000 in the Bluegrass State on a new ad that hits Morris and his company for its record on immigration and calls Morris “fully woke and full of sh*t.”

The seat might be a safe one for Republicans, but you wouldn’t know it from the spending: The pro-Barr super PAC has now dropped $7.5 million on the race, which is pitting Barr, Morris, and former state Attorney General Daniel Cameron against one another in the May 19 primary.

A pro-Morris group received $10 million from Elon Musk earlier this year, another sign of just how tight the race to succeed Mitch McConnell is.

