Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

Iran slows attacks on Gulf neighbors

Mar 10, 2026, 7:00am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
An Emirates flight taking off from Dubai airport.
Stringer/Reuters

Iran slowed its attacks on neighbors, helping pull oil prices back from multi-year highs, with adversaries hoping its ordnance stockpiles were running low.

Tehran fired just 33 missiles and drones at the UAE Monday — only one hit its target — down from around 350 a day at the start of the war, Gulf-based airlines said some flights will resume, and oil prices fell back below $90 a barrel after nearly touching $120 recently.

Still, tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz remains effectively paralyzed, and although US President Donald Trump at one point yesterday said the war was “very complete, pretty much,” he later walked those comments back, and Americans are already feeling the pinch: Gas prices are up 17%.

Tom Chivers
AD