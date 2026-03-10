India eases rules on China investment

India eased rules over Chinese investment in local firms, extending the countries’ diplomatic and economic thaw.

The curbs were initially enacted in 2020 after a border skirmish escalated tensions between the world’s two most populous nations.

The regulations stymied plans by China’s EV giant BYD to make inroads in India, while high profile Chinese investors pulled out of deals involving Indian startups.

But relations have gradually improved — direct flights between the countries resumed last fall — and India is looking to attract more capital and become a global manufacturing hub, especially as economic ties with the US remain rocky and the Iran war introduces fresh uncertainty.