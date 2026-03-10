Mullin set to take over a closed and chaotic Homeland Security

The News
Senators are often generous with colleagues across the aisle who are picked for the Cabinet — but Democrats aren’t ready to reopen the Department of Homeland Security just because Markwayne Mullin is about to take over.
Negotiations with the White House over immigration enforcement changes are still going nowhere, Democratic senators told Semafor. That means they’re digging in against reopening DHS, which has been shut down for more than three weeks now. President Donald Trump’s move to oust Kristi Noem from the department and replace her with Mullin, a longtime Oklahoma lawmaker, simply hasn’t moved the needle.
Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, said “practically anybody would be” better than Noem. But her dismissal doesn’t make him ready yet to reopen the department.
“No, because we don’t know what Senator Mullin’s position is. Besides, all we need is for them to adopt the Code of Conduct of pretty much any major American city,” King, a centrist, told Semafor. “It shouldn’t be controversial.”
It’s a time of chaos for DHS as Mullin ascends to one of the most politically divisive jobs in Trump’s Cabinet in the wake of harsh immigration enforcement tactics that resulted in the Minnesota shooting deaths of two US citizens. The department’s 24-day closure has forced TSA workers to show up without pay as airport security lines grow longer.
Noem lost her job because of Minnesota, a pricey DHS ad campaign, and her feuds with the heads of Customs and Border Patrol and Immigration and Customs Enforcement — not because of the shutdown — according to a person familiar with the DHS negotiation.
This person added, however, that “Noem’s removal has made shutdown negotiations significantly more productive and much smoother,” perhaps a sign of momentum in the fruitless standoff.
Republicans contended that Mullin is already working to reassure Democrats: “I think he already has. We know him, and I think he has good relationships, which count for a lot, and hopefully open lines of communication,” said Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas.
Democrats may know Mullin, and they definitely wanted Noem gone, but they also have no interest in backing off their demands for big changes to immigration enforcement. Their requests include a prohibition on masked officers, changes to officers’ uniforms, and universal body cameras.
“The policy changes matter. If the policy changes aren’t there, then any time the personnel changes, basically you just go back to it. Or you could just be overridden by a goon like Stephen Miller,” Sen. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., told Semafor, referring to the White House deputy chief of staff.
A White House official said those comments “are misinformed” and that Miller’s role is coordinating across agencies to pursue the president’s agenda: “DHS, like all agencies, has always and will continue to make all operational and day-to-day decisions.”
In fact, some Republicans who criticized Noem advised Democrats to see Mullin as more of an ally — and even a counterweight to Miller’s influence on the White House.
“Some of the things that were led by a Noem administration that the Democrats and quite honestly, many of us have objected to, can be resolved under new management,” said Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, who called for Noem’s resignation.
“I’ve seen Markwayne Mullin go toe to toe with people. Literally, go toe to toe with people. So I think if he feels strongly enough about it, he’ll let Mr. Miller know how he feels,” Murkowski added.
The normally loquacious Mullin declined to comment for this story on Tuesday: “I’m supposed to refer all your questions to the White House, man. I’m sorry. You know I normally answer them.”
Know More
The Trump administration is still sitting on billions in funding for ICE and CBP from last year’s tax cuts law, meaning that immigration enforcement isn’t feeling much strain from the shutdown, but other DHS agencies are.
Democrats responded to the increasing stress on TSA workers — who are beginning to miss pay and calling out of work — by saying they are prepared to vote to fund all of the non-immigration portions of the department.
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said the GOP dismissed their proposal to fund other DHS agencies “to protect ICE, not to protect Americans.”
Most Democrats aren’t prepared to vote to confirm Mullin, either.
Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., the party’s top member on the Homeland Security Committee, said Mullin will just be a “figurehead” in the role because of Miller’s influence on immigration policy: “It doesn’t matter who’s going to be DHS Secretary. We know that pretty much Steve Miller and the White House run DHS.”
King and Peters said they need to do more digging on Mullin’s plans for the agency before saying how they might vote. The Oklahoman could be confirmed by the end of the month; Trump wants him to assume the role by March 31.
“I have to talk to him, and I have to hear how and in which ways he’s gonna be different,” said Sen. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., who serves on the homeland security panel.
Room for Disagreement
Republicans say Democrats aren’t actually negotiating with them on reopening DHS. Senate Appropriations Chair Susan Collins, R-Maine, said she’s “puzzled why so far Sen. Schumer’s refusing to even sit down and discuss” terms for a deal.
“Here they are, telling you they want to see reforms. I am here to tell you they have not come to the table, despite countless offers to sit down,” said Sen. Katie Britt, R-Ala., who chairs the panel overseeing DHS spending.
Burgess’s view
It would be pretty rough for Mullin to take over a department that’s still shut down. And Democrats are signaling he might get tough treatment as he goes through the confirmation gauntlet.
But the airport security imbroglio could continue to grow as DHS stays closed, creating more public pressure on officials in both parties. The 35-day shutdown during Trump’s first term ended in part because too many TSA workers were calling out after going without pay.
Notable
- Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., whom Mullin has criticized, will oversee his confirmation, Fox News reports.