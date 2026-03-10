Exclusive / DC gets jammed up with gridlock

Gridlock is descending on Washington.

Senate Democrats are threatening to jam up the Senate floor with Iran votes, the Department of Homeland Security is still shut down, and President Donald Trump says he’ll stop any legislation (except for DHS funding) until he gets ID and citizenship requirements for voting. Republicans are taking that last threat pretty seriously.

“That is his prerogative. I suspect that might happen. And I respect it,” said Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, a proponent of the SAVE America voting proposal.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune said he finds it “very hard” to envision passing that bill by forcing Democrats to enact a talking filibuster because of the party unity required, though.

“I hate to go through all the pain and suffering and self-flagellation for something that’s not going to work,” said Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D.