Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Washington, DC newsletter icon
From Semafor Washington, DC
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

Exclusive / DC gets jammed up with gridlock

Burgess Everett
Burgess Everett
Congressional Bureau Chief
Mar 10, 2026, 5:15am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
Mike Lee
Nathan Howard/Reuters

Gridlock is descending on Washington.

Senate Democrats are threatening to jam up the Senate floor with Iran votes, the Department of Homeland Security is still shut down, and President Donald Trump says he’ll stop any legislation (except for DHS funding) until he gets ID and citizenship requirements for voting. Republicans are taking that last threat pretty seriously.

“That is his prerogative. I suspect that might happen. And I respect it,” said Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, a proponent of the SAVE America voting proposal.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune said he finds it “very hard” to envision passing that bill by forcing Democrats to enact a talking filibuster because of the party unity required, though.

“I hate to go through all the pain and suffering and self-flagellation for something that’s not going to work,” said Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D.

AD