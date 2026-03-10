Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

Chinese exports surge despite US tariffs

Mar 10, 2026, 8:28am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
Containers in Shanghai.
China Daily via Reuters

Chinese exports surged 22% in the first two months of 2026 compared to the previous year, the latest sign that Beijing is weathering Washington’s tariffs.

Though US-bound exports have dropped significantly since the start of President Donald Trump’s second term, overall shipments have remained strong: Beijing registered a record trade surplus of more than $1 trillion last year.

Still, the export numbers have also pointed to China’s two-speed economy. While industrial output remains sturdy, Chinese authorities have failed to boost domestic consumption, and experts are warning that the country’s deflationary spiral could worsen in 2026. Beijing last week cut its economic growth forecast to its lowest level in decades.

A chart showing China’s monthly exports.
Jeronimo Gonzalez
AD