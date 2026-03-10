Chinese exports surge despite US tariffs

Chinese exports surged 22% in the first two months of 2026 compared to the previous year, the latest sign that Beijing is weathering Washington’s tariffs.

Though US-bound exports have dropped significantly since the start of President Donald Trump’s second term, overall shipments have remained strong: Beijing registered a record trade surplus of more than $1 trillion last year.

Still, the export numbers have also pointed to China’s two-speed economy. While industrial output remains sturdy, Chinese authorities have failed to boost domestic consumption, and experts are warning that the country’s deflationary spiral could worsen in 2026. Beijing last week cut its economic growth forecast to its lowest level in decades.